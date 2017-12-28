Haverhill woman charged after fatal A1307 collision

A woman from Haverhill has appeared in court charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal collision on the A1307 just three days before Christmas.

Sarah Hand, 50, of Aragon Road, did not enter a plea during the brief Boxing Day hearing at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court and has been remanded in custody until her next hearing at Cambridge Crown Court on January 23.

Hand was driving a silver Ford Fiesta that was one of three cars involved in the collision, which happened at about 12.15pm on the Cambridge-bound side of the A1307.

The collision took place on the dual-carriageway section of the road about half a mile before the Horseheath Road turn for Linton.

The road was closed for about seven hours after the accident as police cleared the carriageway and conducted their investigation of the scene.

A woman who was driving a Nissan Micra died from her injuries.

At the time the Echo went to press, police were unable to name the woman as formal identification had not taken place.

A 43-year-old man who was driving the third vehicle, a grey Volkswagen Tiguan, suffered slight injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact the Road Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident number 221 of December 22.

On the same day as the A1307 accident took place, Suffolk Police confirmed that a 68-year-old woman from Haverhill had lost her life almost four weeks after being involved in a car accident on the A143.

Teresa Smith was driving a blue Toyota MR2 when it left the road in Little Wratting at about 2.35pm on Saturday, November 25, and collided with a tree.

She was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital but later died.

Any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who believes they may have seen the car prior to it – particularly if they have dashcam footage – is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101, quoting reference CAD 243 of 25 November.