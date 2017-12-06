House burgled in Haverhill

A laptop and tablet were among items stolen from a house in Haverhill.

The house in Ruffles Road was burgled on Friday, December 1 between 8.10am and 4.30pm after a the intruder/s smashed the glass on a patio door.

Various items were stolen, including an Acer laptop and bag, an iPad Air, sets of keys and a quantity of jewellery.

Police are keen to gain further information about a man wearing all black who was seen knocking on a door to another property in the same road.

He spoke to an occupant asking for another name and the occupant replied before the man left and ran back to a black Seat Leon, which was then driven off at speed by an unseen driver.

The suspect was white, aged around 25, about 5ft 11in tall, of slim build, with pock marked facial skin and a strong accent.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any details should contact Bury St Edmunds CID on 101, quoting ref; 37/76970/17 or call Crimestoppers on 0800555111.