How to access health services in Suffolk over Easter

Those who need to see a healthcare professional over the Easter break can access extra doctors’ appointments across East and West Suffolk.

Suffolk GP Federation will be running its GP+ service in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Felixstowe, Stowmarket, Leiston, Wickham Market and Haverhill over Bank Holiday weekend.

The service allows patients to book an appointment with a GP, nurse or physiotherapist at a time that fits in with their working week.

You can ask reception staff at your local surgery to refer you to GP+ or appointments in Bury St Edmunds and Ipswich, between 9am-9pm all weekend, can be booked at weekends and Bank Holidays via the NHS 111 helpline.

The Stowmarket surgery is 9am to 1pm on Good Friday, Saturday and Easter Monday and Haverhill is 9am to 5pm on Saturday.

Dr Christopher Browning, a GP in Long Melford and chairman of NHS West Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “By making the right healthcare choice you will be helping the NHS cope during this very busy time of year.

“You will also be helping yourself get better more quickly.”