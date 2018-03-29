Justice League tops new movie rental chart

Topping the latest rental chart from TVL Allstar Video in Camps Road, Haverhill, is Justice League (12).

The rest of the top 20 is as follows;

2. Battle of the Sexes (12)

3. Wonder (PG)

4. Your Move (15)

5. Rex (12)

6. Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool (15)

7. Only the Brave (12)

8. Female Fight Club (15)

9. Paddington 2 (PG)

10. Murder on the Orient Express (12)

11. Killing of a Sacred Dear (15)

12. Call Me by Your Name (15)

13. Wings of Eagles (12)

14. Midnight Man (15)

15. Kickboxer Retaliation (15)

16. Breathe (12)

17. Bad Moms 2 (15)

18. Goodbye Christopher Robin (PG)

19. Blade runner 2049 (15)

20. Wilde Wedding (15)