Kingsman tops movie rental chart

Taron Egerton as Eggsy, Colin Firth as Harry Hart and Pedro Pascal as Jack Daniels in Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Photo: PA Photo/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation/Giles Keyte
The latest DVD top 20 rental chart from TVL Allstar Video in Haverhill shows Kingsman: The Golden Circle (15) to be the most popular film of the last week.

The rest of the chart is as follows:

2. Wind River (15)

3. Victoria and Abdul (12)

4. Mother (15)

5. Pirates of Somalia (15)

6. Kill em All (15)

7. American Assassin (18)

8. IT (15)

9. Leatherface (18)

10. Detroit (15)

11. Jungle (15)

12. Good Time (15)

13. Beyond Skyline (15)

14. 6 Below (15)

15. A Ghost Story (12)

16. Maze (15)

17. Jeepers Creepers 3 (15)

18. Stratton (15)

19. American Made (15)

20. Limehouse Golem (15)