Linton Children’s Book Festival all set to inspire young readers

“Earth Stories” are coming to Linton next month during the 7th biennial Linton Children’s Book Festival, for pre-school age and upwards.

The festival will be held at Linton Village College on May 19 and 20.

There will be talks and workshops from leading children’s authors, poets and illustrators, including Joseph Coelho. Chris Priestley, Paula Metcalf, Dave Cousins and Joshua Seigal.

“There will also be storytellers and drop-in craft activities, provided by Saffron Walden museum and illustrators from Anglia Ruskin University among others. Heffers book shop and a café are also provided on site.

Festival Director Anna McMahon said: “Linton Bookfest is essentially a children’s book convention, featuring a packed weekend of free events and activities, all under one roof.

“We aim to create a fantastic experience for kids who love books, but we think it’s just as great for kids who DON’T love books…yet!”

Children’s author and honorary patron Helen Moss will give a talk with illustrator Leo Hartas and chair a Q&A with a panel of children’s writers.

She said: “One of the things which makes Linton Bookfest so special is that it involves so many members of the community.

“This year the theme is ‘Earth Stories’, exploring the wonders and challenges of the fast-changing world around us and our place within it.”

Full details and booking information are at www.lintonbookfest.org. Pre-booking is recommended for workshops and other popular activities.

All activities are free thanks to generous funding from the Arts Council, Linton Parish Council, Wadlow Wind Farm Community Fund and other sponsors.

Linton Bookfest is a registered charity.