Linton dairy owners paid just £10 compensation for £55,000 theft

The joint owner of a family-run dairy said he felt like ‘another crime’ had been committed after learning that an employee who stole more than £55,000 will only have to pay back £10.

Justin Plumb and his wife Debbie, who own Linton-based Plumbs’ Dairy, were defrauded of £55,716 by Shaun Mitchell, a ‘trusted’ member of their staff who stole the money from them between 2014 and 2016 while working as a customer ledger administrator.

Mitchell, 26, of Belmont Court in Haverhill – who had worked for the dairy since he was 17 – was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on March 7 to a two-year prison term, suspended for two years and was ordered to complete 275 hours of unpaid work.

At the time of his sentencing Mrs Plumb said she didn’t see what punishment Mitchell had received by not going to prison.

And on Friday Mitchell attended a proceeds of crime hearing at Cambridge Crown Court, where His Honour Judge Stuart Bridge ordered that Mitchell must pay £10 within seven days as ‘compensation to Plumbs’ Dairy’.

The court had heard from prosecutor, Alison Ginn, that a financial investigator had been unable to find any assets for Mitchell or any means to pay back the stolen money, leaving the CPS only able to apply for the confiscation order of £10.

After hearing of the confiscation order, Mr Plumb said: “It feels almost like another crime because you’ve got over the initial crime and this all brings it up. You hope there’s going to be some justice and it does all feel very lenient again towards him.

“I appreciate that he may not have the money, but it’s as much about the principle as it is about the amount.

“I feel like I’ve been hard done by and he’s probably feeling quite happy about it.

“The (sentencing) guidelines just don’t seem to fit the actual circumstances of the crime very well.”

Mr Plumb also questioned the example set by the court’s decision, saying: “If you are going to do it (steal money) just make sure you get rid of it sharpish and enjoy it and again, what message does that send to the other 50 people that work here. The example is pretty rubbish.”