Lions celebrate 100 years at palace party

A member of the Haverhill Lions attended a celebration at Buckingham Palace last week to mark the centenary of the Lions Clubs International.

David Goodwin, 65, of Boyton Close, battled the snow on Wednesday, February 28, to travel to London for the reception, which saw 350 Lions members flock to the palace.

“Many people didn’t think I’d make it in the snow but it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to attend the reception so I had to go,” he said.

The celebration was hosted by the Countess of Wessex G.C.V.O as patron of the Lions Clubs of the British Isles.

David was chosen by his fellow members of the Haverhill Lions to attend the event, being one of only two existing members who joined the group when it was chartered in 1982.

“I wanted to join to service my community and I’ve been a member ever since. I’ve enjoyed supporting people and raising a lot of money for good causes,” he said.

The Lions Club of Haverhill runs a number of events to aid the less fortunate in town. Some of the charities it will be supporting this year include local pre-school projects, Haverhill Scout and Guide fund, and Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust.

The club are always looking for new members of all ages to join them. If interested, contact the club on 0845 833 5094.