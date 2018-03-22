Lions step in to help Haverhill pre-school

A Haverhill pre-school now has a more secure outdoor play area for its children thanks to a donation from one of the town’s charitable organisations.

Stepping Stones Childcare and Education CIC, in Chalkstone Way, received £300 from the Haverhill Lions Club towards the new fencing it has now erected around a play area within its grounds.

The money has come from the funds raised by the Lions at the Santa’s Grotto it ran at Sturmer Nurseries in the build up to last Christmas.

Elaine McManus, from Stepping Stones, explained: “We were given a little woodland area just inside the main gate, so to make it more secure for our children and the school children (at the adjacent Coupals Primary Academy) we put up an additional fence and the Lions have helped fund that so the children can go out in that area whenever they like and that won’t interfere with the schoolchildren, because there’s is a fence there to keep them apart.

“I asked the Lions to help fund it and they came up with £300 towards it, which was great. We have been lucky and it looks lovely.”

Stepping Stones now hopes it will get funding towards a new multi-use outdoor play area within its newly fenced section via the Bags of Help scheme run by Tesco.

It is currently one of the three community projects that shoppers can vote for in the Haverhill Tesco store until April 30.

Len Russell, the president of the Haverhill Lions Club, said: “We did our Grotto and it raised a lot of funds and this is one of the things we wanted to give it to.

“These are the sorts of things we want to give our money to.”