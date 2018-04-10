Man admits having drugs for supply

A Haverhill man has admitted being involved in the supply of illegal drugs.

George Culley, 21, of Wratting Road, pleaded guilty on Monday at Ipswich Crown Court to possession of MDNA, which is also known as Ecstasy, with intent to supply in Haverhill on May 23 2017.

Culley also admitted being in possession of cannabis with intent to supply on the same date.

Judge Rupert Overbury told Culley that he would continue to be granted bail until his next appearance in court.

Culley is due to be sentenced in May.