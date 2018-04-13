Man suffers head injuries in ‘serious assault with weapon’ in Haverhill

Police are investigating reports of a serious assault in the car park of Tesco in Haverhill.

They were called at 7.56pm on Thursday, April 12 to reports of a person being attacked with a weapon.

A man was found to have head injuries and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

No arrests have yet been made.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information, is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD number 367 of 13th of April 2018.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or fill out an anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org