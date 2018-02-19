Mapping out the future of the A1307

A public consultation has been launched for a raft of proposals that, if implemented, would result in the transformation of much of the A1307 between Haverhill and Cambridge.

The consultation period for the Cambridge South East Transport Study, by the Greater Cambridge Partnership, got under way on Friday and runs until April 3.

Respondents to the study are asked to comment on three longer term strategies that are being put forward to provide better and faster public transport links and improved cycling and walking routes stretching out in the Haverhill direction from the Cambridge Biomedical Campus, which includes Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

The study also includes 17 bus priority, road safety and walking and cycling proposals for the A1307 – one of which is to put a roundabout in at the Bartlow Road crossroads near Linton – all of which are common to all three strategies.

The Linton Greenway, a continuous multi-user path for pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders that stretches from Addenbrooke’s to Linton, also forms part of the proposals.

The study points out that, should public support be there, these proposals could be progressed as soon as possible and before the longer-term strategies.

Cllr Francis Burkitt, chair of the partnership’s executive board, said: “We’ve been working away at options for de-congesting the south east approach to Cambridge for a number of months, including very constructive input from local councillors, residents and the community.

“The current congestion on the A1307 and other nearby roads is miserable for commuters, residents and businesses – particularly those trying to get to Addenbrooke’s, the Cambridge Biomedical Campus, Babraham Research Campus and Granta Park.

“So we’re asking for views on three alternative possibilities which will help deliver faster, more reliable and high-quality public transport for journeys in the area.

“By investing in sustainable travel, we can help reduce congestion and its damaging effects on the environment, health and the economy both now and in the future.”

The 17 proposals for the A1307 include introducing a bus lane on the Cambridge-bound carriageway from the suggested Bartlow Road roundabout to the Hadstock junction, in order to speed up public transport links to Cambridge.

A new ‘rural hub’ would be created at the Bartlow Road roundabout consisting or a small car and cycle park with bus shelter to improve access to express bus services for commuters form the rural area.

To improve safety, it is also proposed that the gap in the central reservation at the Dean Road crossroads be closed and a 50mph speed limit, with possible average speed camera enforcement, be introduced between Horseheath and Linton.

To have your say on the options visit www.greatercambridge.org.uk/CambridgeSouthEast

STRATEGY 1

A new dedicated 8km Mass Rapid Transit route between the A11 and the Cambridge Biomedical Campus (CBC) via Sawston, Stapleford, Great Shelford with onward connection to the city centre.

It would partly follow the route of the dismantled railway line. The multi-user path alongside the proposed transport route could form part of the Sawston Greenway.

- Route would offer reliable journey times (two-way) between A11 and CBC, avoiding A1307 and A1301 congestion.

- New Park & Ride near the A505/A11 interchange - location to be subject to further consultation.

- Predicted 55% increase in public trasnport usage to CBC and 31% increase to Cambridge city centre.

- Estimated cost; £130m-£145m

- Economic benefit; £289 to £320m.

STRATEGY 2

An inbound bus lane from Babraham Research Campus to Babraham Road Park & Ride and a new dedicated public transport link between the Park & Ride and Cambridge Biomedical Campus (CBC), with onward connection to the city centre.

- Avoiding A1307 congestion between Hinton Way and CBC (two-way).

- Bus lanes Babraham to Hinton Way provide westbound bus priority and reliability.

- New Park & Ride near the A1307/A11 interchange- location to be subject to further consultation.

- Predicted

40% increase in public transport usage to CBC and 27% increase to Cambridge city centre.

- Estimated cost; £42-£46m.

- Economic benefit £165-£180m.

STRATEGY 3

Inbound bus lanes from Babraham Research Campus to the Addenbrooke’s Hospital roundabout with onward connection to the city centre.

- Bus lanes (Babraham to Addenbrooke’s) would provide westbound bus priority and reliability.

- New Park & Ride near the A1307/A11 interchange- location to be subject to further consultation.

- Predicted 25% increase in public transport usage to CBC and Cambridge city centre.

- Estimated cost; £39-£44m.

- Estimated benefit; £145-£165