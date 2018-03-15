More funding joy for project to improve Ridgewell’s play equipment

One week after revealing it had been awarded a £400,000 Big Lottery grant the team behind the modernisation and refurbishment of Ridgewell Village Hall and playing field has had more good news.

The Hall and Playing Field Improvement Project team has now obtained grants from the Essex County Council’s Community Initiative Fund, Tesco Bags of Help and Ridgewell Parish Council, with the balance required coming from fund-raising events held to date, for the final phase of play equipment to be installed over the next few months.

This will include baby swings, a merry go round, nature trail and a Quadro seal springer, (the same or similar to those pictured) and will complete the play equipment installation element of the project.

Funds still have to be raised for the landscaping and the multi-use games area.

The latest grants were obtained by Isabel Mackay-Yau and Suzy Clarke.

Isabel said: “We are so proud to have achieved two of our aims which are to provide a welcoming and engaging space, to encourage children out into the fresh air, and to give a place for parents and carers to meet and socialise.

“Completing the play equipment strand means we can concentrate our efforts on raising funds for the multi-use-games-area and the remainder of the funds for the village hall project.

“We are grateful for the support from residents at fund-raising events and to grant providers without whom this would not be happening.”

Suzy said: “We are thrilled to be able to put the final phase of play equipment in. We have already seen such an increase in the number of people using the equipment and everyone’s staying for longer because the children have so much more to do.”