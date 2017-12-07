More time could be given for work to start on new 2,500 property development for Haverhill

St Edmundsbury Council’s development control committee will decide today whether or not to give the developers of the 2,500 property Great Wilsey Park scheme on the edge of Haverhill more time in which to commence work.

The developers, Mrs H J Pelly and Hallam Land Management, were granted outline planning permission last March for the new estate just off the A143 between Kedington and Haverhill.

Borough planning officer Chris Rand has recommended that the committee approves the application to change the time period for commencement of the estate from three years, from the date permission was given, to five years and from ten years to 15 for the submission of details.

The extension to five years will, said Mr Rand in his report to the committee, give more time for the land owners to market the site.

Great Wilsey Park would be home to an estimated 6,000 people and will include two new primary schools, for 420 and 210 pupils respectively, and two local centres including retail, employment and community uses.

It will be accessed by two main roads, one coming off the A143 and the other via Chalkstone Way.

The developers received outline planning permission on condition they adhered to a Section 106 agreement that ensures, among other things, that they make 30 per cent of the housing affordable, provide public open space and contribute towards pre-school and secondary school education and health services.