More volunteers are needed to save the Haverhill Summer Bash’s future

With this year’s Haverhill Summer Bash almost upon us, the chairman of the event’s organising committee has expressed fears for its future unless more volunteers step forward to help.

With about £20,000 raised for local good causes in the four years since the show was taken over by the current organisers, it is hard to argue with its billing as ‘Haverhill’s Biggest Community Fundraising Day.’

This Sunday’s event on the Recreation Ground - the main part of which runs from 10am to 4pm - will be the last one at which the organisers receive the support on the day from Haverhill Town Council staff.

David Doughty, the chairman of the Haverhill Summer Bash organising committee, said: “ “This is the last time the town council will give us such a big hand with the logistics and from here on in we are going to be self-sufficient.

“We’ve got a llama and petting zoo this year, which is different from previous years.

“Each year we try to add something a bit different there are only eight of us (on the committee) and it is hard to run your own personal life and businesses so we really do need some more volunteers.

“We really do need more help next year. It’s extremely hard work. If Haverhill wants this show to continue and get bigger we are going to need more help.

“Four hours of help on the day is all that we are asking.

“Haverhill Town Council brings about 10 to 12 people on the day and next year we won’t have that.

“We are going to have to look at that very carefully for next year if people don’t come forward to help.”

This year’s Summer Bash has a dog show, baby show, craft tent, dance displays in the main arena , pony rides, live music throughout the day at the band stand, a toddle waddle , about 30-40 vintage and classic cars, funfair rides, bouncy castle, foods of the world, refreshments and more.

A Lazy Car Boot starts at 8am and goes on throughout the show.

Charities benefitting from the funds raised on Saturday are the Community First Responders, Haverhill Scouts and Guides, LampH, the Centre Stage Company, Haverhill Stroke Group, Synergy Café (Alzheimers support), REACH Community Projects and the East Anglian Air Ambulance, all of whom will be present on the day.