MP impressed by progress at Clare schools

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge visited Stour Valley Community School recently and met with staff and pupils from both Stour Valley and Clare Primary.

Very wide-ranging discussions were held covering the recent changes to the education

landscape, the influence of academies and the steadily improving standards in schools.

Mr Cartlidge was delighted to see the exceptional progress made in Stour Valley since opening in 2011 with the school ranking in the top three in West Suffolk for the 2017 exam results.

After a number of difficult years at Clare Primary, Mrs. Loader, the Headteacher was pleased to explain the significant improvements which are already underway and which should lead to a full school roll over the next two years.

“I enjoyed visiting Stour Valley Educational Trust today and was pleased to meet students and teachers from both of their schools in Clare.

“The progress being made within the Trust and the strong focus on student outcomes is a credit to the pupils, staff and governors.”

Inevitably the discussion turned to the currently very tight funding and how that should

change under the new National Funding Formula.

There are a number of initiatives in hand which will validate the actual funding levels though unfortunately the final numbers may not be available until next Spring. Nevertheless Mr Cartlidge was confident that the National Funding Formula is a clear step in the right direction.