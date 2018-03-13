MP officially opens new nursery in Castle Camps

The new nursery building and nursery class at Castle Camps Primary School was officially opened on Friday by constituency MP, Lucy Frazer.

The new nursery class opened its doors in January 2018 and offers up to 30 hours free child care for children aged three to four years within the local area. The current nursery replaces a privately managed pre-school which closed in 2014.

The extensive building works for the nursery were funded directly by the Local Authority and overseen by the school.

The new classroom has reinstated part of the original Victorian building as a learning space, while also incorporating a new and modern extension. The original school door has been preserved and is on display in the nursery.

Lucy said: “I was delighted to have the honour of officially opening Castle Camps Primary School’s brand new nursery.

“I enjoyed seeing the excellent facilities and meeting staff, pupils and governors at the school.

“I was struck by the warm, family atmosphere and very much enjoyed the lovely singing performance put on by the children. It is fantastic that in response to local demand, there is now a new nursery within the local area and I wish it every success as it develops and flourishes.”