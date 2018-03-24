New additions added to Good Friday’s Kedington Easter Egg Hunt

The traditional Good Friday Easter Egg Hunt held on the Great Meadow in Kedington by the Haverhill branch of the Ipswich Town FC Supporters Club will include a new arrangement for the under-5s.

Tickets for the March 30 fun go on sale from 12.30pm, with the hunt off at 2pm.

There will be 450 grey blocks to find, in return for Cream eggs, five green blocks for large eggs and one gold block for the special egg but there will also be 100 red blocks that can only be gathered and claimed by children aged under-5.

In another first for the event, there will be side shows for people to have go at while they wait for the off, including a game called Play Your Cards Right.

The community centre canteen will be serving bacon rolls, crisps, hot and cold drinks and biscuits, there will be a raffle with 36 prizes all donated by local businesses and for those disappointed youngsters unable to find a wooden block, 1,500 mini eggs bagged up in tens will be given out.