New opening hours agreed for Haverhill Library

Following a consultation with customers before Christmas, Haverhill Library is changing its opening hours from the first week of April.

The total number of opening hours will stay the same but the library will open for three extra hours on Wednesday, whereas it currently closes in the middle of the day.

The extra hours are being gained by closing the library an hour earlier on Wednesdays and two hours earlier on Thursdays.

Over 260 people responded to the recent consultation with nearly 92 per cent of people saying the proposal would either be helpful or would not affect them.

The new opening hours are Mon: 9am to 1pm (no change); Tue: 9am to 7pm (no change); Wed: 9am to 5pm (the library is currently open 9am-1pm and 4pm-6pm); Thur: 9am to 5pm (closing two hours earlier); Fri: 9am to 5pm (no change); Sat: 9am – 4.30pm (no change); Sun: 10am to 4pm (no change)

The new hours have now been approved by the Suffolk Libraries Board and Suffolk County Council and will take affect week commencing Monday, April 2 and after the Easter Bank Holiday; Wednesday, April 4 being the first day of the new opening hours.