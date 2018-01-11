New salon venture for Haverhill hairdresser

After five years of running a hairdressing business from home, Kerry Logan has taken the bold step of taking over a town centre premises from which to run her salon.

Kerry ran Crazy Cuts from her home in Haverhill up until just a couple of months ago, but a move to Wickhambrook has acted as the catalyst to take over the lease on the building formerly occupied by DNA Hair Studio in Mill Road.

Following a refurbishment and redecoration, Kerry welcomed her first customers last Friday and is having a launch party from 5pm tomorrow, when everyone is welcome to celebrate the opening and enjoy some free canapes and fizz.

“I think it’s a bit of now or never kind of thing because I was leaving the house and relocating,” said Kerry.

Kerry said the option of home working had been the best thing to do while her four children were all younger, but now they are aged between seven and 12 - and the house move has happened - the time was right to take the new step.

She worked with the DNA Hair Studio team for the last two months that it was in Mill Road to get to know the staff and clients.

Some of those clients will transfer to Crazy Cuts - she will also still have her own regular customers - although some will stay with DNA, which has become a home-based business.

Kerry has three members of staff working with her and will open six days a week, closing only on Sundays, with late night opening until 8pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

She is also offering a ten per cent discount to all new clients for the month of January.