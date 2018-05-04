New studio in Haverhill reaches out to crafting enthusiasts

More than 100 people took the chance to find out what a new studio for crafting enthusiasts has to offer when it held two open days last weekend.

Saturday and Sunday’s open days at Snobbyeddy Crafts, at the MENTA Business Centre in Hollands Road, Haverhill, also acted as a launch for its founder, Debby Dyson.

Debby had been using the studio at her own home in Haverhill while also still running Key Education Services, a recruitment agency, but decided to focus fully on her new business.

With that in mind she took up the unit at MENTA and held the open days to enable everyone, not least her large following on Facebook, to see the range of crafts that she has.

“Over the weekend I must have had over 100 people come in here. I was really pleased. It was really busy,” said Debby, who had a few helpers on hand during the open days.

“I was lucky really. It was a constant trickle all through Saturday, right the way through to the end.”

Snobbyeddy has a wide range of crafts on offer, not least a dozen or so sewing machines, some digital and some with pedals.

Debby has one-to-one crafting sessions and children’s workshops in the school holidays, with a view to extending that to a once-monthly craft club for children, to be held on a weekend.

She also hosts a weekly ‘Social Wednesday’ where visitors can sew and chat over tea, coffee and cakes, or just chat if they wish, in a social, craft-inspired environment.

At the studio, visitors can make baby clothes and accessories, they can knit and do machine embroidery, make cards and learn sewing techniques, such as free motion embroidery, and make dress up aprons, based on patterns.

Visits needs to be made by appointment via 07748 125750 or Snobbyeddy on Facebook.