New team take over at the top at Kedington school

The new headteacher of an ‘outstanding’ academy school has praised the “strong sense of family community” that has greeted his arrival.

Matt Martin joined Kedington Primary Academy this term to take on his first headship following his role as deputy headteacher at Westfield Primary Academy in Haverhill.

He praised the response he has had from staff, students and parents after taking over from Karen Sheargold, who left to become the new head teacher at Burton End Primary Academy School in Haverhill in January.

Mr Martin said he would be continuing the great work of his predecessor which included

Kedington being rated an ‘outstanding’ school by Ofsted and being named a Green Flag Eco school for its commitment to environmental matters.

Mr Martin, a maths mastery specialist, said: “Everyone has been so welcoming since I started.

“The children here have been fantastic and are clearly very enthusiastic about learning and the staff are very hard-working and committed to supporting children.

“Kedington Primary Academy has this strong sense of family and community and it has a very good reputation in the local area.

“I just want to continue and enhance that further.

“I had a very enjoyable experience at Westfield and I have very find memories of my time there.”

Mr Martin has been joined at the village school by a new deputy headteacher, Michaela Harris.

She added: “I am delighted to be here.

“It is a great school with so much support from parents and the community.”

Last year, Kedington Primary Academy, which has 210 pupils across single age classes, formally joined the Samuel Ward Academy Trust.