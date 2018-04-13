Night of drama to showcase the new Guildhall in Bury St Edmunds

Theatregoers will get an exclusive glimpse at the refurbishment of one of Bury St Edmunds’ historic buildings next week.

The Guildhall, which is Britain’s oldest continually used civic building with a history spanning more than 800 years, is hosting two evenings of double-bill theatre on Thursday and April 21.

The pre-launch evenings are the venue’s first public events and will give the Guildhall team the chance to hone their skills before the official opening on July 14.

Suzanne Stevenson, manager, said refurbishment work was now in the final stages, with builders starting to leave the site.

“This is the first chance for people to come in and see the Guildhall in its refurbished state,” she said.

“It’s going to be an amazing evening, with two shows for the price of one. We are really excited.”

The award-winning one-act plays God of Carnage and Departure Lounge are staged by Viva Theatre Company and The Publican’s Men.

God of Carnage centres on two couples determined to resolve their sons’ conflict, while Departure Lounge is a musical about a group of British lads stuck in a Spanish airport.

Doors open at 7pm, with refreshments available before the first performance at 7.30pm.

Tickets, costing £15, are available at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/god-of-carnage-departure-lounge-double-bill-theatre-evening-tickets-44628553204?aff=ehomecard

On July 14, the Guildhall will open as a heritage centre, also hosting a range of activities, events, workshops, weddings and exhibitions.

The Guildhall’s next pre-launch event is a wedding showcase on April 26, from 5.30-8pm.