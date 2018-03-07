Orient Express film tops DVD rental chart

The latest top 20 chart for DVD film rentals, as supplied by TVL Allstar Video in Haverhill, has Murder on the Orient Express (12) at number one.

The remainder of the chart is as follows:

2. Bad Moms 2 (15)

3. Thor 3; Ragnarok (12)

4. Jigsaw (18)

5. Kickboxer Retaliation (15)

6. Call me by Your Name (15)

7. Death of Stalin (15)

8. Goodbye Christopher Robin (PG)

9. Marshall (15)

10. Breathe (12)

11. Geostorm (12)

12. Happy Death Day (15)

13. Brimstone (15)

14. Renegades (12)

15. Justice (15)

15. The Snowman (15)

17. Mountain Between Us (12)

18. Lego Ninjago Movie (PG)

19. My Little Pony Movie (U)

20. My Pet Dinosaur (PG)