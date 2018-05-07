‘Our culture is the engine fuel that has got us to where we are’ says Treatt chief

Editor Barry Peters chats to Daemmon Reeve, chief executive of Bury St Edmunds firm Treatt, about his business – and what 2018 holds for him.

Daemmon Reeve has a busy year ahead.

Not just is he leading one of the region’s largest businesses and a workforce numbering 186. No, Daemmon has the task of masterminding a year-long, multi-million pound move to a new 10-acre factory site on Suffolk Park Park on the outskirts of Bury .

There’s rarely a dull day in the life of Treatt’s CEO – and I’m sure he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s a big undertaking - we’ve been in Northern Way since the 1970s and are over six buildings here. We’ve been given great support by the local authority as we are a major employer in the town. I think we had 16 employees when we moved here in the seventies.

“But we are growing and we are very ready for the move. Culturally we are ready; operationally we are ready. We are able to do a lot here in Northern Way but the new facility will bring us lots of capabilities. And it’s an opportunity for us to get all our staff together under one roof and that’s really important for us.”

But why have Daemmon and Treatt settled on Bury St Edmunds as a base when other areas may have been cheaper?

“We are privileged to be a business here in Bury St Edmunds and our community roots is one of the reasons we wanted to stay here. We had various options open to us but it was important we kept our team together. There was a risk we could lose a number of our staff if we relocated. Fortunately we had the support to stay in Bury St Edmunds and we are delighted for that.”

The company has launched a fund-raising partnership with West Suffolk Hospital’s MyWish charity and lots of events are planned for 2018. You sense that Daemmon will be at the forefront of any cycling, running or other fund-raising.

“We have made significant strides with our culture in the business and making Treatt a place where people want to come to work. There’s a lot of flexibility around the way we employ people and the package has to be right but there’s a lot more to it than just that. We make it clear to staff that we value their lives in total and not just their working time at Treatt. We understand that people have different needs at different times in their lives and we try to accommodate that.”

And it’s that outlook which has helped to see Treatt revenues top the £100m mark – more than 20% up year on year – and move on markedly from when they were founded 1886.

“We’ve got the right strategy in the business but our culture is the fuel in the engine that has got us to where we are and will take us hopefully forward in the future.”

Treatt is this year’s sponsor of the Innovation Award in the Bury Free Press Business Awards.

“You can always learn a lot from anybody and we are certainly humble enough to realise we at Treatt do not know it all. In terms of strategy and innovation, I like to get influence from as many places as possible and then see what could work at Treatt.

“For us, innovation is sometimes customer-driven. The industry we principally serve is the beverage industry and there is a lot of innovation going on in it. If you consider the supermarket beverage aisle today compared to five years ago, it’s materially different. There are a lot more manufacturers out there and the consumer demand for something different shows no sign of abating.

“There’s a lot of innovation therefore in our customers and they turn to us for solutions. For example, in the beverage world, we think somewhere around 70% of all beverage companies’ projects at the moment are centred around sugar reduction. So we do a lot of innovation around sugar reduction and it’s a key part of our strategy. Our R&D teams are always looking at ways of improving our offering into that space - there’s a lot of good science that goes on but also there are lot of taste panels that go on at Treatt most days where all members of staff are tasting as we try to replicate the consumer palate.

“But for us innovation is really embedded into the business. If we have a 15-stage process, for example, we will review it and see if we can do it better and more efficiently. The six most dangerous words in business are ‘We’ve always done it that way’ and we try to find a better way of doing something.”

You get the sense that whatever Treatt does in the future, it will be for the good of its staff and its customers – and Daemmon will see to

that.

The Bury Free Press Business Awards will be handed out at a glitzy night at The Apex in October. Nominate businesses and individuals now for one of the 11 awards via http://imlevents.co.uk/