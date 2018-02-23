Oxbridge celebration for three Haverhill students

Three sixth form students from Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill are celebrating after being offered places at Oxford and Cambridge Universities.

Tom Hudson, Andrew Quarrell and Josh Walker all achieved straight A grades at GCSE level and are predicted to pass their A Levels with A* grades.

Samuel Ward Academy students Josh Walker, front, Andrew Quarrell, right and Tom Hudson are off to Oxbridge. Picture by Russ Bennett.

Tom has been offered a place at Robinson College in Cambridge to study maths and Andrew has been offered a place at the same college studying medicine.

Josh has been offered a place at Oxford to study history.

It is thought to be the first time three students from the same year have gone from Samuel Ward to Oxbridge.

Imogen Senior, head of sixth form, saying: “As a Sixth Form we are really proud of all of our students and it is a great pleasure for us all to support students in achieving their ambitions whatever they are.

“These three students have worked really hard throughout their time in the school and it is fantastic to see their efforts rewarded in this way and their potential recognised.”

All three students collectively thanked their teachers during their time at Samuel Ward saying they were very grateful for all the support they had received.