Paramedics unable to save man’s life after he collapses at home in Haverhill

A man died at his home in Haverhill today despite the efforts of the East of England Ambulance, which sent three vehicles to the house.

The Service was called at 7.43am to reports of a patient who had collapsed inside his home in Shetland Road.

Two ambulances and an ambulance officer attended.

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust said on Monday: “A man (unknown age) was not conscious or breathing.

“Sadly the patient died at the scene.

“Our thoughts go out to their family and friends.”