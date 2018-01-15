Parking now ‘worse than ever’ in Haverhill cul-de-sac after housing association put up fencing

Parking in a Haverhill cul-de-sac is now ‘worse than ever’ after a housing association blocked off an area previously used for parking.

Parking in Pakenham Place, on the Chalkstone estate, was already a problem, particularly as spaces are not actually specifically allocated to each house.

This grassed verge in Pakenham Place has been badly churned up since being used by drivers who previously parked in a now closed off area of the road

But resident Dave Dodman says the low wooden rail put up by Havebury Housing - which he says involved no consultation with himself, his wife Debbie or any other resident - to stop cars driving up a kerb and parking on a grassed area has only made matters worse.

Mr Dodman said another grass verge that has subsequently been ‘decimated’ and garages are being blocked in as drivers look to find a space.

The grassed area had been used for parking for ten years, with no issues arising, said Mr Dodman.

Eight years ago Suffolk County Council and Havebury asked residents, said Mr Dodman, if they would mind if a mesh was put over the grassed area now blocked off so that cars could park there without damaging the grass. It never happened.

Mr Dodman said: “Eight years ago they acknowledged there was a problem that’s only got worse and all of a sudden they put a fence up that makes it even worse than it was at any time in history.”

Havebury’s chief executive, Karen Mayhew, said: “We were contacted about the parking issues in the area and as a result of an inspection by a team of Havebury staff and tenants, we identified that the parking on the grass stood out as being very unsightly and possibly dangerous.

“Due to concerns that the surrounding grass was being damaged making it difficult for our contractors to cut the grass and maintain the area, knee rail fencing was installed. Our new fencing is a measure to deter unwanted parking on the grass and prevent the misuse of these areas, which will hopefully leave the whole neighbourhood looking more attractive.

“We invite Mr Dodman to contact us directly should he wish to investigate this issue further.”