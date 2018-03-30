Pioneer of German twinning association is awarded the Honorary Freedom of Haverhill

The rarely bestowed ‘Honorary Freedom of the Town of Haverhill’ has been awarded to the man who for 25 years chaired the Ehringshausen Town Twinning Association.

Martin Neuhof, who not only chaired the association for a quarter of a century until stepping aside last year, but was also one of its founding members in 1982, received the honour during its recent annual general meeting in Ehringshausen.

He received a scroll and an engraved piece of glassware, inscribed with the Haverhill Town Council’s motto, during a surprise visit from a Haverhill twinning delegation, including the Mayor, Cllr David Roach and the chair of the Haverhill & District Twin Towns Association, Elaine McManus.

The honour was agreed last September by Haverhill Town Council, which had not awarded it to anyone since 2012.

Herr Neuhof, 67, a retired head teacher, said: “Being awarded the The Honorary Freedom of the Town of Haverhill has deeply moved and honoured me.

“The partnership between Haverhill and Ehringshausen has always been a cause I have committed myself to, being convinced that only through cultural exchange and personal experience prejudice can be overcome and understanding for our respective neighbours can be achieved.

“In a world in which travelling is so easy and cultures mix so freely, gaining insight into each others’ culture is essential to form peaceful connections.

“Granting me that honour has also shown that the town and people of Haverhill equally value our wonderful partnership which fills me with great joy.”