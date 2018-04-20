Pitch Perfect hits tops spot in film rentals list

Pitch Perfect 3 (12) tops the very latest movie rental chart, as supplied by TVL Allstar Video in Haverhill

The rest of the top 20 is as follows;

2. Guardians of the Tomb (12).

3. Suburbicon (15)

4. Pyewacket (15)

5. Ferdinand (U)

6. Star Wars Last Jedi (12)

7. Stronger (12)

8. Accident Man (15)

9. Circus Kane (18)

10. Paranormal White Noise (15)

11. Acts of Violence (15)

12. Wonder (PG)

13. Daddy’s Home (12)

14. Justice League (12)

15. Thor Ragnarok (12)

16. Battle of the Sexes (12)

17. Rex (12)

18. 24 Hours to Live (15)

19. Your Move (15)

20. Jigsaw (18)