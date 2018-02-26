Planning application submitted for Stansted Airport

Uttlesford District Council has received a planning application submitted by the

Manchester Airports Group for development at Stansted Airport.

The application seeks permission to build new infrastructure at the airport to enable it to manage up to 274,000 aircraft movements and 43 million passengers per year.

It is important to clarify that the application is not seeking permission for a second runway.

The information has been validated and is now available on the Council’s website.

The Council has also put together a resource page on its website at www.uttlesford.gov.uk/airportapplication which provides; Access to a summary of the application details; Important dates; Details on how to comment; Key documents.

The webpage includes a link to the Council’s planning application system for anyone who wants more detailed information or is wishing to respond.

The easiest way to comment on the application is via the online planning system.

The planning application reference is UTT/18/0460/FUL. Please be advised that the Council is anticipating a high volume of interest and the system may be slower than usual during peak periods.

People can also email their comments to stanstedairportplanningapplication@uttlesford.gov.uk or write to: Uttlesford District Council, London Road, Saffron Walden CB11 4ER.

Paper copies of the application can be viewed at the Council Offices in Saffron Walden during opening hours.

All comments must be submitted by 5pm on Tuesday, April 3 2018.