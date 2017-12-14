Poignant tribute to ‘talented’ teacher

A former teacher at a Haverhill school who died in a car crash has been remembered for his ‘wicked sense of humour and talent’.

Mark Jones worked at Samuel Ward Academy from September 2009 to August 2015 before moving to King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds and then St Ivo School in Cambridgeshire.

Mark Jones

The 38-year-old lived in Freckenham and was killed on December 1 on his way to work after his car collided with another at around 7.50am on the A1123 at Haddenham.

While at Samuel Ward Mr Jones was Head of Media.

Pat Stalker, who was Assistant Head when she worked with him at Samuel Ward, said: “Mark was an outstanding teacher whose modern and inspirational approach ensured students produced exceptional work.

“His Christmas and end of term productions were outstanding and will be remembered for a very long time. We all would wait in anticipation as to what he would think up next and get us all doing for the Christmas performance and Year 11 leavers’ assembly.

“Mark knew what was current in terms of music, media and production; and this helped to ensure he engaged both students and staff to create spectacular theatre.

“Mark started his teaching career as a music teacher, but his interest in film and media production enabled him to combine all three disciplines and pass on his considerable knowledge to both staff and pupils.

“He will be remembered with great fondness for his innovative productions, wicked sense of humour, and talent.

“It is with great sadness I write this; he had so much more to give.”