Police in Haverhill warn drivers after road closure signs ignored

Police in Haverhill have issued a warning to motorists of the possible consequences when road closure signs at the scene of an accident are ignored.

The warning letter was sent out by PC Alan Janes and posted on the Haverhill Police Twitter account after the behaviour of some drivers following a collision between two cars on Wratting Road just after 11am on Saturday.

The collision between a silver Renault Megane and a blue Citroen C3 took place at the Chalkstone Way junction and left the road closed for one hour while firefighters and police officers dealt with the incident. Four people were in the cars but nobody was seriously hurt.

Road closure signs were put in place but, as PC Janes letter made clear, it was not respected by every motorist, leading to the ‘advisory’ letter.

It said failing to adhere to a road closure breaks the law, adding: “The specific offence is ‘Failing to proceed as directed by PC’ and can be dealt with by means of arrest and by an endorsable fixed penalty notice (£100 fine and licence endorsed with three penalty points).

“While we understand that road closures are an inconvenience for road users they are put in place to provide a safe/sterile area for Police and partner agencies to work in and to prevent other road users from harm.

By driving into a road closure, people working within it are put at risk of potential harm.

“Should a collision occur between the vehicle and any person within the road closure, then offences such as careless or dangerous driving could be considered.

“Further to this, the are may be the scene of a serious collision or crime. By driving into this are you risk contaminating the scene or destroying evidence crucial to an investigation. You may also be putting yourself at risk of harm.”