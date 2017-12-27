Police investigation after fox killed by hounds at Thurlow Hunt near Haverhill

Police are investigating an incident in which a fox was killed during the Boxing Day meet by the Thurlow Hunt.

Police were called to reports of an incident between a hunt group and hunt monitors in Trundley Wood, off Bury Road at about 2pm and after attending have launched an investigation into an alleged hunting offence under the Hunting Act 2004, and an allegation of common assault.

Inspector Jo Garrard of Suffolk Police said: ““We take these reports seriously and are conducting an investigation into the circumstances around this incident.

“The investigation is progressing and the alleged offences are being investigated by officers in the Suffolk Rural Crime Unit.

“Officers are in the process of collating evidence and identifying, contacting and taking statements from individuals at the scene.

“There were a large number of people in attendance and we would like to appeal to any individuals who may have left the scene, but have not yet come forward, to contact us.

We are keen to identify and gather all available evidence which may assist the investigation.”

Anyone with any information should contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 37/81608/17.

A spokeswoman for the Thurlow Hunt said: “An incident occurred on Boxing Day which was caused almost entirely by the actions of animal rights protestors while we were trail-hunting within the law.

“Two members of hunt staff were stopping hounds from following a fox that had jumped up in front of them while they were legally trail-hunting.

“The saboteurs turned the fox straight back into the hounds which unfortunately then killed it.

“The police have been informed.”