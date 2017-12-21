Police issue e-fit after distraction burglary in Haverhill

Police have issued an e-fit likeness of a man wanted in connection with a burglary in Haverhill.

Officers were called to an address in Sorrel Walk following reports an elderly woman had received a call at the door from a man claiming there was a water leak.

The incident is believed to have occurred around early to mid-afternoon on Wednesday, November 8.

The man then asked the victim if he could come into the house in order to run the kitchen tap to allow dye to run through it.

While the victim was engaged with the suspect, it is believed another suspect went upstairs and stole a quantity of jewellery concealed in a Sainsbury’s shopping bag.

He is described as white, aged in his late 40s, approximately 5ft 10ins in height and of medium build.

He wore a dark grey half-length jacket, dark trousers and a dark hat with a peak.

He is also described as having dark stubble on his face, a distinctive scar from his right nostril to the middle of his lip and is said to have spoken in a northern accent.

If you recognise him or if you have any information which may help with inquiries, please contact West CID at Suffolk Police on 101 and quoting crime reference number 72255/17.

Advice on how to deal with cold callers and how to keep yourself safe at home can also be found on the ‘advice’ pages on the Suffolk Police webpage http://www.suffolk.police.uk/advice/crime-prevention-z

How to deal with Cold Callers

• Always ask for identification from any unexpected callers and do not to let anyone in if you are not comfortable with whom they are and verify their identity with the company they work for.

• Always use the chain and viewer on your door to see who is calling. Only open the door if you feel comfortable and always keep the chain on.

• Councils and utilities companies will generally contact householders by telephone or letter if they plan to carry out repairs rather than make unsolicited calls.

• If you have a back gate ensure that it is locked with a padlock. A slide bolt is not sufficient on its own.

• Ensure that your doors are kept locked when you are in the house.

• If you need carers or family to have access then consider fitting a key safe on the outside wall near to the front door.

• If anyone calls claiming to be from the utility companies such as water, gas, electricity or the council do not let them in. Unless they can quote to you on the doorstep your personal account number which is found on your bills. If you are at all suspicious then phone the police immediately.

Please report anything suspicious as soon as possible to police on 101.