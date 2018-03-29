Police search for missing man from Haverhill

Police are appealing for help to trace a man missing from the Haverhill area.

Daniel Dale, aged 28, was reported as missing to officers on Sunday, March 25.

Daniel Dale has been missing form his home in Haverhill since Sunday, March 25 and police are concerned for his welfare

He is described as white, 5 feet 11 inches tall, with brown eyes and is of medium build. He has short dark coloured hair. He also is known to have a stud in left eyebrow, a stud in his tongue and a one inch scar on his arm.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and enquiries are on-going to locate Daniel. Anyone who may have seen Daniel, knows of his whereabouts or has seen a man matching the description given should contact Suffolk police on 101.