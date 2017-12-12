Prison term for dealer who sold crack cocaine and heroin in Haverhill

A 21-year-old drug dealer has been jailed for 22 months at Ipswich Crown Court today.

Meshack Christopher of Millard Terrace, Heathway, Dagenham pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, namely crack cocaine and heroin.

Following a misuse of drugs warrant which was executed by the Scorpion Team in Haverhill on May 19, 2016, Meschack Christopher was arrested.

He was subsequently charged in connection with the possession and supply of class A drugs and went on to admit the charge at his hearing.