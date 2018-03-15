Records tumble at 2018 Haverhill running festival

Over 360 runners competed in Haverhill as the town hosted its biggest running festival to date on Sunday.

Haverhill Runs – the A-Plan Insurance Running Festival saw the runners competing across distances including 10k, half marathon, full marathon and fun run from Haverhill Leisure Centre.

Event organiser HaverSports provided the event for the fifth year, this time in aid of My WiSH Charity, which supports West Suffolk Hospital.

Andrew Mynott was the first to successfully traverse the muddy Haver10 course in 36 minutes 46 seconds, with Janet Lipski the first woman home in 47 mins 15 secs.

HaverHalf – the JMP Furniture Solutions Half Marathon was won by Tom Ames in one hour 23 mins 39 secs, while Nicki Davis set a new women’s course record by completing s in one hour 32 mins 35 secs. Both sexes set new course records in the HaverMara, with Alasdair MacBean completing the 26.2 mile course in three hours 11 mins 24 secs, with Sharon Frost the first woman home in three hours 38 mins 22 secs.

In the fun run, Daniel Hodge was the first boy to cross the finish line in ten mins 36 secs, ahead of first girl Scarlett Webb in 12 mins 45 secs.

In total 367 runners compete at the weekend, with 184 completing the 10k, 91 running the half marathon, 38 finishing the marathon and 54 contesting the fun run.

Since its launch in 2014 with HaverHalf and Haver10, HaverSports has raised over £28,000 for six different local charities.

HaverSports director Jack Tappin said: “Haverhill is a fantastic place to run, and we often get comments about how beautiful the surrounding countryside is from our runners.

“It was great to welcome the most runners we’ve had to the town yet, so we hope that we can continue to grow and that the appetite for running in Haverhill continues to soar so we can offer a premium running experience in this town, raising money for local good causes while bringing runners here.”

Sue Smith, fundraising manager for My WiSH Charity, said: “We’re really pleased that we have been able to work with A-Plan Insurance and HaverSports to deliver the Haverhill Running Festival 2018.

“We’re keen to ensure people stay fit and healthy, and also want to ensure people in Haverhill are aware of the work we do and how that benefits the town, which made this event a great opportunity to both raise funds and publicise our work.”

Dan Skippins, Bury St Edmunds branch manager of event sponsors A-Plan Insurance, said: “We realise the importance of both keeping fit and healthy, but also ensuring we work to the benefit of our local communities. We were pleased to get involved in this event that united the community, both in competing and volunteering, while also encouraging people to stay healthy.

“West Suffolk Hospital is vital to the region, and the work My WiSH Charity does is something that we’re delighted to be able to support.”