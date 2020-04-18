Haverhill Rovers have launched a heartwarming initiative to pay back the local community for their past support dubbed 'let Rovers be your heroes'.

First-team players at the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club, including manager Marc Abbott, are looking to carry out shopping deliveries or speak to people on the phone to help them through the government's extended coronavirus lockdown.

It comes after professional footballers have come under fire nationally for continuing to pick up big salaries while they have no matches on and their communities are struggling.

Player-manager Abbott said: "With many of our truly loyal supporters being of an older generation, we as a club would love to support any individual needs over this next period of lockdown."

The club is asking any locally-based NHS workers, vulnerable people or those who require extra help in some way to take them up on their offer of help.

The statement on the club's website has said the players are ready to offer help with:

Grocery shopping

Newspapers

Collecting prescriptions

Essential needs

Anyone who may require some help is asked to text or call Rovers club secretary Barbara Jones on 07900 670202 or email her at: barbarajoneshrfc@outlook.com leaving a message with the details of their name, address and request.

