Santas run up a welcome bonus for Haverhill charity

Donations of food and money were collected by Haverhill Running Club when they held their annual ‘Santa Run’ just before Christmas.

Fifty runners dressed as Santas or festive themed raised money for REACH Community Projects and collected food donations for Haverhill Foodbank, raising £101.57 and adding another £50 itself. The food donation trolley was overflowing from club members and from the public.

Club captain, Hayley Wilson, said: “We would like to thank all our runners for their support and also the people of Haverhill for their support and beeps and cheers during the run.”