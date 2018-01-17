School bus driver from Haverhill arrested on suspicion of drug driving

A school minibus driver from Haverhill has been arrested in Cambridge on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs while taking a bus full of children to school.

The 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Acting on information, officers arrested a 28-year-old man in Courtney Way, near Castle School, at about 9.15am today, on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs, namely cannabis.

“He had just dropped off pupils. The man, who is from Haverhill, Suffolk, has been taken to Parkside Police Station.”