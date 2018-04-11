Search for Haverhill man continues

Police are still looking for a missing 34-year-old from Haverhill.

Leigh Brown was last seen on March 31 in the Haverhill area.

He is described as white, six feet tall, slim build with mousey brown collar length hair, sometimes wearing glasses and it is not known what he is currently wearing.

Leigh is believed to be using his lime green coloured Ford Transit, registration LX05EKY, and be travelling around the Peak District.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen Leigh or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting missing person reference 129402.