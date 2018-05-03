Serial thief admits Haverhill Golf Club break-in

A serial Saffron Walden thief has admitted stealing almost £6,000 worth of gear from Haverhill Golf Club.

Bradley Parker, 38, of Railey Road, appeared before magistrates at Chelmsford via video link from prison where he had been remanded in custody pending the court hearing.

He admitted burgling Haverhill Golf Club and stealing from Tesco and Adnams stores in Saffron Walden.

Magistrates sent him to be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on May 30 after deciding they did not have the power to impose a sufficiently long jail sentence on him.

The court heard that he has 22 convictions for 35 offences, 18 were for theft or dishonesty.

Parker pleaded guilty to being concerned with others on January 17 of burgling Haverhill Golf Club and stealing clubs and clothing worth £5,852.62.

Prosecutor Sharon Hall said the club was broken into on both January 16 and 17 in the early hours - in “mirror image” incidents.

Parker pleaded guilty on the basis that he was only involved on the 17th.

CCTV footage showed a vehicle arriving and people forcing their way into the building. Some of the property, £500 worth, was recovered from Parker’s garage and home address.

Miss Hall said: “Parker was originally charged with receiving stolen goods because police had information which led them to his garage.

“In there were quite a quantity of items and that led them to also go to his home in Railey Road and police found items there.”

Miss Hall added that in light of Parker’s guilty pleas, she was withdrawing two handling charges relating to golf club property.

Mitigating, Lauren Bond said Parker had not been in prison for three years. She urged magistrates to deal with him and to order a drug rehabilitation programme.

“It’s something he desperately needs,” she said.