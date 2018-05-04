Six arrests made and heroin/crack cocaine seized in Haverhill drugs raid

More than 200 wraps of Class A drugs were seized and six people arrested in Haverhill yesterday.

Officers from the West Scorpion Team, the Neighbourhood Response Team and Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out a drugs warrant and discovered 228 wraps of heroin/crack cocaine in a property in Pipers Close.

A 20-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and for possession of a Class B or C drug.

Two men, a 41 and 44-year-old, both from Haverhill, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.

A 26-year-old woman from Haverhill was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.

A further two people, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, were both arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug. All six were questioned by detectives and remain in custody.