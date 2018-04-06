Steeple Bumpstead Primary School looks to the benefits of joining academy Trust

Staff, governors and pupils at Steeple Bumpstead Primary School have double reason to celebrate after joining the Samuel Ward Academy Trust – and being praised in an independent inspection for making improvements across all areas.

The school recently underwent a monitoring inspection by Her Majesty’s Inspector, Ruth Brock who highlighted numerous improvements including the fact the school is now oversubscribed for the first time in a number of years.

The news of the inspection comes as the village school joins the Samuel Ward Academy Trust – a moved that has been hailed by staff and governors alike.

Mary Nicholls, headteacher of Steeple Bumpstead Primary School, said: “We chose to join Samuel Ward Academy Trust due to its outstanding reputation in the local community.

“This means we can easily and effectively share resources, advice and guidance with all the various primary schools as well as be supported by secondary schools, where appropriate.

“Most importantly, SWAT prides itself on enhancing and championing a member school’s independence. It recognises that every school and every school community is different, while also offering support where necessary.

“We are looking forward to working with all our partners schools in the Trust and learning from each other.”

And of the report, which said pupils love their “fun and friendly” school and praised the strong governance, Mary added: “We are all extremely pleased with the monitoring inspection report highlighting the many strengths at our school.

“We will obviously continue to look at improving and we will also continue to celebrate both achievement and effort.”

Rosie Taylor, chairperson of the governing board, said: “The governors at the school are very pleased that the hard work, dedication and commitment shown by all staff members at the school have been recognised.

“By choosing to join SWAT, the school has a very bright future ahead and I cannot wait to see that unfold for Mary and the whole school team.”

Tim Coulson, chief executive of the Samuel Ward Academy Trust, said: “We are delighted that Steeple Bumpstead Primary School has joined our trust.

“It is clearly a much-loved school, with very strong community links, and we will do all we can to further enhance this by both maintaining its independence and strengthening support and links with all schools within the Trust.”

To find out more about the school or to arrange a visit, please call 01440 730220 or visit the school’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/steeplebumpstead.