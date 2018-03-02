Stoke College production ready to ‘Shock & Roll’ in Haverhill

Stoke College students are returning to Haverhill with a young, energetic and slightly zany cast in this fun-packed production of “The Sweeney Todd Shock & Roll Show”.

Packed with great songs, hilarious gags and an exploding pie-making machine, it is a wonderful show for all the family.

Adrian Marple, the college’s Director of Music, said: “Our students love returning to the Haverhill Arts Centre each year, as they get the chance to appear on stage in a professional theatre, where the staff are very helpful.

“Every year they allow students to operate the sound and lighting desk, always supervised by trained staff.

“This year, the children are really buzzing about this show!”

The show is on at the arts centre at 7pm on March 7 and 8.

Tickets available from www.haverhillartscentre.co.uk or by calling 01440 714140.