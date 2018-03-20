Sturmer Village Hall to host charity fashion show

Models will make their way down the catwalk in aid of two charities, as they get ready to strike their best pose.

Organised by Sturmer Village Hall and St Nicholas Hospice Care the fundraising night of fabulous fashions will take place on Friday, March 23, in Sturmer Village Hall, CB9 7XF.

The event, which will feature outfits which have all been donated to the hospice’s retail team, plus a new goods stall and a raffle, with proceeds from the raffle going to St Nicholas Hospice Care.

All proceeds from the sale of the tickets will go to the village hall.

Jessica Gunn, manager of the hospice’s Haverhill hub store, said: “We are all really looking forward to the fashion show. It looks set to be a great night and there will be plenty of different fashions on show.

“We will have spring and summer lines as well as accessories, so I hope people will be able to come and support us.

“Events like this are great for the community, and we were really pleased when Sturmer Village Hall asked us to be involved.”

Tickets cost £5 each, including nibbles and a drink, and are available from the hospice’s Haverhill Hub, in Camps Road, or by telephoning Jo on 01440 703087 or Sylvia on 01440 753632.

The show starts at 7pm and is expected to close at 9.30pm.a