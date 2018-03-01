Suffolk ends nine-year hiatus on full-time firefighter recruitment

For the first time in nine years, Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service is recruiting wholetime firefighters.

The application process opened today and closes on Thursday, March 15. Anyone interested in applying is urged to respond quickly though, as the application process will close early if 1,500 applications are received.

Applications are welcome from all Suffolk residents that are 18 years of age or older and reasonably fit and healthy with a combination of strength and stamina.

Applications from black and minority ethnic groups and female candidates are particularly encouraged as the service recognises these are groups of society that are currently under-represented.

Candidates that are shortlisted from the application process will go through a series of assessments similar to the challenges they may face in the role, along with a formal interview and medical assessment.

The opening of the application process follows the popular taster sessions that Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service recently held around the county.

The doors were opened to over 400 people that had an insight into what life is like as a firefighter in Suffolk.

Cllr Matthew Hicks, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for Environment, Public Protection and Broadband, said: “The role of a firefighter has changed significantly over the years and it is far more diverse than people might expect.

“From conducting home safety checks, to talking to people about fire prevention, carrying out water rescues and dealing with road traffic collisions.

“It is a hugely rewarding role that encompasses a great breadth of work including of course putting out fires.

“If you think you might be suitable for the role and would like to join a team that puts the community first, I would really encourage you to apply.”

More information is available at: www.suffolk.gov.uk/suffolk-fire-and-rescue-service/working-and-volunteering-for-fire-and-rescue/wholetime-recruitment