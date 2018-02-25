The search is on to trace former Miss Meadowlarks in event’s golden anniversary year

The organisers of the Kedington Meadowlark are trying to trace all previous ‘Miss Meadowlarks’ in order to invite them to be part of the 50th staging of the event on June 16.

So far 35 former ‘Miss Meadowlarks’ have been found but there still are more to find, including the first one in 1974 – Mandy Ingram.

Also wanted is Jackie Blaxhill (1976), Terry Houghton (1977), Victoria Fuller (1979), Joanna Matthews (1981) and Julia Barnett (1984).

At the early ‘Larks’ Miss Kedington was involved with the Fete, and organisers are keen to trace Miss Kedington 1970, Lynda Pavey.

If you were or know someone who was any of these former Miss Meadowlarks please contact Sue Davison on behalf of the Meadowlark committee on 01440 705829 or email iandavison755@btinternet.com