The annual quiz held by the Rotary Club of Haverhill & District raised £747 for its good causes when it was held at Haverhill Golf Club.

The Wild Bunch came top of the 14 competing teams, winning the £100 first prize, sponsored by Suffolk Insurance, and a trophy.

After 11 hard fought rounds, two teams from Stambourne - Odd Jobbers and Chapel Enders - came next in the pecking order.

The Rotary Club thanked Haverhill Golf Club for the use of its facilities to enable the event to take place.